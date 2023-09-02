High pressure will shift east, promoting a warm southwesterly flow of increasingly humid air. Temperatures will be above normal until next weekend. Highs will reach the mid-80s Saturday, and then approach 90 degrees on Sunday, as the humidity slowly rises.

The heat will continue well into next week, with highs in the low 90s and morning readings in the upper 60s.

The next chance for rain will not come until Thursday, when a cold front arrives and takes the edge off the heat by the weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 86

Tonight: Few clouds, mild. Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 90

Labor Day: Sunny, hot. High 92 (69)

Tuesday: Heat continues, sticky. High 93 (69)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High 92 (70)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, few storms p.m. High 86 (70)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 82 (65)