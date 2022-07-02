A cold front that sparked showers and storms overnight and this morning will sag south into Kentucky, providing a slightly cooler and drier air mass to settle in for the rest of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

A few showers will affect southern Ohio late tonight and early Sunday north of the stalling front in Kentucky.

Heat and humidity will start to build back Monday, as the old front lifts north as a warm front on the Fourth of July. Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s. A cluster of showers and storms will accompany a disturbance along the frontal boundary later Monday night into Tuesday.

The weather will remain unsettled next week, with weak disturbances triggering scattered showers and storms. High will average in the upper 80s through Friday, with typical summertime humidity.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, less humid. High 87

Tonight: Clouds return. Low 68

Sunday: Clouds, some sun. High 87

Fourth of July: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. High 91 (66)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, few storms. High 91 (75)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 90 (72)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated storms. High 87 (70)

Friday: Partly sunny, stray storm. High 87 (70)