A high-pressure area will settle southward from the Great Lakes, promoting sunshine and pleasant weather. After a cool start in the 40s this morning, temperatures will reach the seasonable mid-70s this afternoon.

The holiday weekend will start off dry and warm on Saturday, with increasing cloudiness, as an upper-level low over the Southeast draws moisture northwest around a coastal disturbance.

A few showers will reach the southeast Ohio Saturday evening, with more widespread showers across the southern half of the state on Sunday, but not a washout. The northern part of the state will be dry and partly sunny.

Weekend temperatures will be in the 70s. The system should begin drifting back to the east on Memorial Day, setting the stage for a warmup and summerlike temperatures all next week.

Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 75

Tonight: Clear, not as cool. Low 51

Saturday: Partly cloudy, little warmer. High 78

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High 75 (56)

Memorial Day: Mix clouds and sun, isolated shower. High 81 (59)

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High 85 (59)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 87 (62)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. High 89 (63)