Warm front swings gate open for above normal temps, rain, & storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers later, low 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, pop-up showers/storms, high 77

Friday: Mainly cloudy, rain & storms likely, high 76

Saturday: Chance of storms, high 78

Sunday: Frontal storms, best chance later, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a nice day today with plenty of sunshine, but temps still running about a half dozen below normal for this time of the year. Expect skies to start to cloud up this evening with mostly cloudy skies expected by midnight with temps in the middle 50s.

We will see temps fall to the lower 50s on Thursday morning with a few isolated showers, and a storm or two off to our northwest. As a warm front lifts north, the winds will pick up during the morning on Thursday with temps pushing back into the upper 60s by midday and upper 70s with pop-up storms during the day.

There is also a low end, or marginal threat for a few of the pop-up storms to produce some gusty winds, something we will watch out for on Thursday.

Thursday night temps will remain very warm in the lower 60s, and Friday will be our best chance of seeing more moderate rain as the cold front is stalled to our west. This will give us some rain and storms that produce some periods of moderate rain with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will not be a washout, but rain and storms will still be in the forecast with highs in the upper 70s again. Sunday will be the day on the weekend with a better chance of rain and storms, especially later as the slow moving cold front finally pushes through. Highs on Sunday will remain in the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday night the rains should end late with lows in the upper 50s. Monday skies will be slow to clear, so temps will be a few degrees below normal, but still near 70. High pressure will move in Monday night with lows back near normal.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be beautiful with tons of sunshine, dry air, and highs in the lower to middle 70s.

-Dave