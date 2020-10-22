Warm Friday, strong cold front with storms brings big weekend changes

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, very warm, low 60

Friday: Sunshine gives way to clouds, rain & storms late, high 78

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 54

Sunday: Rain late, high 57

Monday: Rain & storms with a cold front, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

We have had a very warm day today, in fact, it was tied for the 4th warmest for the date at 80 degrees, or 17 degrees above normal for the date. We will see near record warmth overnight tonight with lows near 60 to the upper 50s overnight with clearing skies.

Friday will start off very nice with sunshine early, but quickly filling clouds. We will see partly sunny skies by lunch, but temps will soar into the upper 70s with a stronger southwest wind. Late in the day we will see more pop-up showers and storms and that will start too cool off things by mid to late afternoon.

Some stronger storms will be possible late afternoon through the early evening just past sunset with temps still in the 60s during the evening. The main threats, which remain low, will be strong gusty winds, and some hail. Once the storms pass past sunset, they will weaken with the frontal passage, and showers will mainly be east.

Temps will fall into the middle 40s by early Saturday, and will see partly sunny skies Saturday and highs only in the middle to lower 50s. Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies again with rain showers very late on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

Another cold front will push into our area on Monday with rain and storms possible again. This time we should not have the same type of storms as the airmass will not be as warm ahead of the front, and the temps will fall slightly behind the front. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will see rain showers on the backside of the front with highs only in the middle 50s. We will dry out a bit on Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. We will see another front dropping south by later next work week.

This will bring a chance of showers by Thursday of next week, and much cooler air for Trick or Treat night for many communities. We will watch this part of the forecast closely.

-Dave