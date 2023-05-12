QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: PM rain & storms, high 79

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 63

Saturday: Sct’d showers, storm, high 77

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, showers late, high 74

Monday: AM rain clearing, high 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We are off to a dry start to the day, but changes are on the way later. We are still very warm out, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 70s to near 80 in Columbus this afternoon. Later this afternoon and evening, we will be tracking showers and thunderstorms moving through the area, becoming more widespread later in the evening.

Showers and storms continue overnight and into Saturday, with the bulk of the Saturday showers falling during the morning, then very scattered, and lighter activity falling during the afternoon. Highs Saturday stick in the mid to upper 70s.

For Mother’s Day Sunday, the forecast is looking mostly dry, with the exception of a light spotty shower, mainly south. For the most part, dry conditions during the daytime hours, with highs in the middle 70s. Light showers then move in overnight into early Monday morning.

Rain clears up Monday morning, then the clouds start to break. Highs on Monday top out in the lower 70s.

We remain mostly dry into the middle of the workweek, with temperatures in the middle 70s for Tuesday, and the lower 70s for Wednesday.

-McKenna