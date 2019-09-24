Warm first week of Autumn continues into October

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, not as cool, low 55

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Thursday: Chance of morning showers with cold front, high 76

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a beautiful day after a chilly start to the morning with temps in the 40s to lower 50s. We will see not as cool conditions tonight, but still seasonal with most locations in the 50-55 degree range.

Wednesday will start off with plenty of sunshine and see some clouds late in the day, but with warmer temps. Most of us will top off in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Wednesday. Wednesday overnight the weak cold front will work in.

It appears we will have some isolated showers into Thursday morning with the passage of this front, but not the kind of rain you would really need. We will have temps down on Thursday mainly due to more clouds later in the day. Highs on Thursday will still be above normal in the middle 70s.

Friday will start off clearer and cooler with temps in the mid 50s early, and climbing into the lower 80s later. We will see numbers rebound on Saturday back up to the lower 80s, but with a good deal of clouds.

At this point, I have kept rain out of the forecast for Saturday with the weak frontal boundary sagging into our area. We will keep an eye out for some returns, but I think most will stay to the west.

On Sunday that front will lift back north, and we will see more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. For Monday, the last day of September, we will have plenty of sunshine and highs back in the middle to upper 80s.

Tuesday temps will continue to roar, but for this time of the year, it is fairly uncommon to push to 90 or above. In fact, on record, we only have 4 dates where the temp has hit 90 in the month of October, with the all time high being 91 on October 7th, 2007.

Tuesday will be very close to a 67 year old record, as highs will reach 88 on Tuesday, just one off the record for the date.

Temps will remain well above normal through most of next week.

-Dave