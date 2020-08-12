Warm finish to work week, rain, storms, and cold front on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 89

Friday: Partly sunny, some storms late, high 86

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, on/off rain and storms, high 85

Sunday: Sct’d storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a nice day today again, however with a good deal of clouds again. We will see our temps falling back into the upper 70s later tonight with a good deal of clouds. We will see skies thinning out overnight with lows dropping to the upper to middle 60s.

We will see decent to good conditions for viewing the Perseid Meteors later tonight (peak was this morning, but still near peak tonight). Thursday looks to be another warm day with lots of sunshine and some clouds mixed in with highs in the upper 80s.

I expect to see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a chance of storms late with highs in the middle 80s. We will see our best chances of rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next cold front. The weekend will not be a total washout, but storms will be around. The high temps will remain in the middle 80s all weekend long.

Monday that cold front will push south and east and we will enjoy mixed clouds on Monday with highs near normal in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday a reinforcing shot of cooler air will dive south and clear the clouds out. Temps will fall to near 80 on Tuesday.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with lows in the 50s and highs near 80.

-Dave