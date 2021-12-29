QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, showers possible late, low 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 52

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers late, high 58

Saturday: Rain likely, high 56 (falling later)

Sunday: Pre-sunrise rain, morning snow showers, high 32 (falling)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another gloomy but warm day today with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The cool air is still lurking in our northern counties this afternoon. Tonight clouds will be thick and keep temps from falling much. After midnight the northern edges of the storm system to our south will work across at least the southern half of the state.

Most of this moisture should be gone by daybreak on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies again and highs in the lower 50s. We will stay mostly cloudy with a very mild start Friday in the middle 40s (nearly 20° above normal), and will climb to the upper 50s on Friday. A few isolated showers will return later on Friday, but much better chances of rain Friday overnight into the new year.

Temps will start easily in record warm territory to start the new year with temps in the lower 50s early on Saturday and climb to the middle 50s on a wet day. However, the record for the warmest low will be safe because temps will fall later on Saturday as colder air starts to return. We will see rain showers overnight into early Sunday, and then they will transition to snow showers Sunday morning.

Temps will start near freezing at daybreak Sunday (normal is in the middle 20s), but we will not warm much, and in fact after the snow showers end in the morning, temps will fall into the 20s later in the day with wind chills falling into the lower 20s to upper teens. Monday expect clearing skies, chilly conditions with lows in the teens, and highs barely above freezing.

Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 40. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave