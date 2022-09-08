QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Saturday: Clouds increase, showers late, high 80

Sunday: Rain showers & rumbles, high 77

Monday: On/off rain showers, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

After a beautiful early September-like day with temps near normal in the lower 80s, we will see a nice night ahead with clearing skies, temps falling to near 60 in town. Outside the city we will have temps falling into the middle to upper 50s. Expect another great day on Friday.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs into the middle 80s for afternoon highs. We will see more clouds returning later on Friday, but temps should remain near 80 by kickoff for the Football Friday Nite games with temps falling into the 70s during the games.

The weekend promises some change, as we will see clouds increasing during the day on Saturday. This means a dry tailgate for the Buckeyes, with temps in the 70s in the late morning, with highs climbing to 80 in the afternoon with rain showers returning late in the day, mainly after the game.

Rain showers should increase Saturday night and into Sunday with temps falling below normal in the middle to upper 70s. We will see a cold front slowly sliding through the state on Monday with highs only in the middle 70s with on and off showers. Monday night in the wake of this front we will have drier weather.

But the low associated with this front will lag behind, and will drag across northern Ohio during the day on Tuesday and will bring more scattered showers and clouds Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will remain well below normal in the lower 70s. The system should depart late Tuesday and we will see our skies starting to clear for Wednesday.

Temps will remain below normal with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday in the middle 70s. We will see dry air and more sunshine on Thursday with highs near normal in the upper 70s to near 80 next Thursday.

-Dave