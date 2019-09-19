Warm finish to summer, rain chance returns

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear early, more clouds late, low 62

Friday: Mixed clouds, isolated mid-day shower, high 86

Saturday: Mixed clouds, hot, high 90

Sunday: Clouds increase, chance rain at night, high 89

Monday: Chance of showers with front, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Today has been another beautiful and dry day with highs in the middle 80s. Tonight will start off mostly clear, but clouds will start to sneak in from the southwest overnight tonight. Low temps will remain above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will see a mix of clouds with a stray pop-up shower possible as some low level moisture will try to work in. The best chance of a shower, which is a slim chance, will be in the late morning to early afternoon hours. Highs will still top in the middle to upper 80s.

Saturday expect a mix of clouds and a hot day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. We will see an increase of clouds on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s again.

We will see our best chance of rain overnight Sunday night and into Monday with a cold frontal passage. This will drop highs to near 80 on Monday, still well above normal, but cooler.

Tuesday expect to see clearing skies and highs in the upper 70s. We will be back in the lower 80s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, and clouds will start to sneak back in by next Thursday ahead of another front, with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave