QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 85

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 62

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 85

Monday: Sct’d t-showers, high 82

Tuesday: Clearing, nice, high 84

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Saturday!

The warming trend continues this weekend, with a fantastic forecast for any outdoor plans! Temperatures will quickly warm up into the middle 80s for daytime highs, and we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Humidity will remain fairly comfortable, so it won’t feel any hotter than those air temps. If you’re headed out to the Ohio State game this evening, temperatures will be in the low 80s at kickoff, and low 70s as the game comes to an end.

We’ve got another great day on tap Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, and highs sticking in the middle 80s. Cloud cover will start to build in later in the evening, as a disturbance tracks through the Great Lakes region. What that means for us in Central Ohio, is a few showers overnight into Monday, then some isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon as the frontal boundary dips into our area. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday.

That frontal boundary won’t make great progress through the state, and will lift back north by Tuesday. So for Tuesday, expect clearing skies, and highs topping out in the middle 80s.

We’ll see mainly sunny skies for the final full day of summer on Wednesday, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s. We could see a few showers overnight into Thursday as another disturbance rolls through the region. Highs look to drop back to the lower 80s for the first day of fall on Thursday.

-McKenna