QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 84

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Saturday: Few clouds, high 78

Sunday: Some clouds, high 77

Monday: More clouds, iso. shower, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got an even warmer afternoon on tap! Expect highs in the middle 80s today, under mainly sunny skies. Humidity will remain comfortable, even with the warmup, and wind speeds will remain light out of the east.

We continue the warm and dry weather pattern into the end of the week as high pressure continues to dominate our forecast. Expect continued sunshine for Friday, with highs in the lower 80s. It will be a great evening for Football Friday Nite plans, with temperatures starting in the mid 70s around kickoff, and cooling into the mid to upper 60s as things wrap up.

The weekend looks pretty nice, too! Fall officially arrives Saturday morning at 2:49 AM, and we do get a little bit of a cool down just in time for its arrival. Expect highs on Saturday to top out in the upper 70s. We will still see lots of sunshine, although I do think we’ll see a few more clouds SE of I-71 as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. This could bring an isolated shower for those far SE areas in our region as well.

A similar setup Sunday, with a few clouds out, and highs sticking in the upper 70s. Still a mainly dry forecast throughout the weekend.

We have some very low-end shower chances into next week, with just spotty chances as an area of low pressure slowly moves toward the region.

-McKenna