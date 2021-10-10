QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, low around 60

Today: Mostly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 63

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Tuesday: Chance for showers early, then partly cloudy, high 78

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warm, high 79

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance for showers late, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another warm start to the day. Early morning lows are in the lower 60s, which is much closer to normal highs than lows for this time of year.

Thanks to a southerly breeze and clearing clouds, temperatures will jump into the lower 80s, which is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, and only about 5 below the record of 87 degrees set in 1949 and tied in 2010.

Tonight, high pressure will move into the area and help continuing to clear out the clouds. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only bottom out in the 60s, which is about 15 degrees above normal.

More warm weather and sunshine is on the way on Monday. Temperatures will stay about 15 degrees above average and reach the low to mid 80s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, out attention will shift to a system moving in from the west. This will bring a brief chance for overnight showers, then clearing conditions on Tuesday. Temperatures through Thursday will stay well above normal with early morning lows near 60 and highs around 80.

Another system will move in by the end of the week. This will bring in the chance for showers late Thursday, then into Friday and Saturday. Temperatures by the weekend will start to feel more seasonal and only reach a high in the upper 60s on Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz