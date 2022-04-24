QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning : Mostly clear, low 61

Today: Mostly sunny, warm & breezy, high 83

Tonight: Increasing clouds, warm, low 26

Monday: Rain likely, breezy at times, chance for t-storms, high 76

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, much cooler, high 56

Wednesday: Chilly sunshine, high 53

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a warm, sunny end to the weekend ahead of showers and cooler temperatures for the workweek.

It’s already a warm start to the day with early morning lows in the 60s. And thanks to sunshine and a southwesterly breeze, highs will have no trouble jumping to the lower 80s, which is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will start to build in. The southerly breeze will stay steady around 10-15 mph as temperatures only fall to the lower 60s.

After a warm start to the day, clouds will start to build in Monday ahead of a cold front. These clouds will be paired with a few showers later in the morning and increasing chance for thunderstorms by the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid 70, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Behind the cold front, cooler and drier air will move in for the middle of the week. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, highs will only top off in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday morning, there will also be a chance for frost as lows fall to the 30s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz