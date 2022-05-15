QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Patchy fog, low 63

Today: Morning fog, then mostly sunny and warm, high 86

Tonight: Increasing clouds, then rain & t-storms, low 59

Monday: AM showers clearing, high 73

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 72

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 71

Thursday: Chance for rain and thunderstorms, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Warm weather continues as we wrap up the weekend. This will be ahead of a cold front which will bring back the chance for rain & storms before knocking down temperatures.

Early this morning, we have wet ground and a light wind leading to areas of fog. If you find yourself in an area with low visibility due to fog, remember to turn on your low beam lights, slow down and plan for extra stopping distance between your car & the car in front of you.

After the fog clears, we’ll be left with a mostly sunny sky. Thanks to the sunshine and a warmer than normal start to the morning, temperatures will quickly jump to the mid to upper 80s, which is more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight as a cold front starts to move in from the west, clouds will increase ahead of the chance for rain & thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will become more widespread by midnight and continue until sunrise Monday. This will lead to a wet morning drive and temperatures in the 60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

A few showers will linger through the morning and afternoon, but overall we’ll start to see clearing as we approach Monday evening thanks to cooler, drier air filling in behind a cold front. Like the name implies, we’ll also see cooler temperatures for the start of the week. Monday’s high will reach the low to mid 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

High pressure will move in by Tuesday and bring back in plenty of sunshine. Despite the clear sky, temperatures will stay seasonal and only reach the low to mid 70s.

Another system will lift into the area Wednesday morning. This will bring back the chance for showers Wednesday through the end of the week.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz