QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low 54

Saturday: Mostly sunny, light breeze, high 83

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm & breezy, high 83

Monday: Rain likely, breezy at times, high 70

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, much cooler, high 57

Wednesday: Chilly sunshine, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Dry, warmer weather will dominate the forecast this weekend.

Clouds will continue to clear out this morning as early morning lows fall to the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Today, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon alongside a light southerly breeze. As a result, highs will have no trouble jumping to the low to mid 80s. This is about 10 degree warmer than yesterday, and about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will stay warm and only fall to the lower 60s.

Sunday, more warm and dry weather will be in place. The southerly breeze will pick up to gusts around 25-30 mph which will quickly boost high temperatures back to the low to mid 80s.

Late Sunday night into Monday morning, rain showers will move in ahead of a cold front. Despite the showers, it will be another warm day with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. The warmer weather ahead of the front will aid in a few thunderstorms in the mix Monday afternoon.

Showers will wrap up Monday night and leave behind cooler, drier air Tuesday and Wedneaday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz