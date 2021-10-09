QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Patchy fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, low 64

Today: Slow clearing from west to east, stray pop-up east, high 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

More warm weather is on the way this weekend and into the workweek.

Early this morning wet ground, high humidity and light wind will lead to patchy areas of dense fog. Fog will burn off through the morning and be followed by clearing clouds in the afternoon. Afternoon sunshine plus a southerly breeze will aid in bringing temperatures up near 80 degrees, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will bottom out around 60 degrees, with is about 15 degrees above normal lows for this time of year.

High pressure will take charge Sunday and Monday, helping to keep around sunshine, a southerly direction to the wind and a warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Liz