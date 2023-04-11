QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 74

Tonight: Few clouds, low 50

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, breezy, high 76

Thursday: Clear sky, high 77

Friday: More clouds, high 79

Saturday: Showers later, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Our fantastic forecast continues today, and for the next several, with mainly sunny skies on this Tuesday, and daytime highs topping out in the low to middle 70s across Central Ohio. This is about a 5 degree boost from where we were yesterday! Expect continued sunshine and only a light breeze throughout the day.

For Wednesday, we start off with just a few clouds during the morning, but our official sunrise occurs before 7 AM for the spring season! By Wednesday afternoon, expect sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s, with a bit of a breeze.

Dry weather continues into Thursday, with clear skies and highs into the upper 70s!

The biggest difference for Friday, is that we’ll notice a few more clouds out. Those will gradually increase throughout the day, but still expect some sunshine mixed in. Highs Friday will top out in the upper 70s to near 80!

By this weekend, clouds continue to increase Saturday, then rain chances pick up, mainly late in the day and into Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 70s.

Few showers continue into Sunday, and highs drop back to the upper 60s with breezy conditions. Weekend does not look like a washout, but we will be dodging some showers, especially to end the weekend.

-McKenna