QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, clouds increase later, high 62

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers overnight, low 49

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 63

Wednesday: Clearing, colder, high 40

Thursday: Wintry mix, high 37

Friday: AM snow showers, mostly cloudy, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Presidents’ Day, everybody!

Today will be the perfect day to get out and enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather, as a southerly flow pushes our temperatures into the upper 50s to the north and mid 60s to the south! We’ll see quite a bit of sunshine throughout the day, then clouds start to build back in this evening ahead of our next system.

That southerly flow keeps our temperatures warm on Tuesday, as we’ll stick right near 60 for a second day in a row, but we will see rain throughout most of the day. Those showers, for the most part, pick up after midnight Tuesday morning, and continue throughout the morning and daytime hours. Totals will be anywhere from 1-2″. We will have the potential for a few thunderstorms to the south, and anywhere we do see thunderstorms, we will likely see higher rainfall totals.

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for much of the region, starting Monday night, and going through Wednesday morning. This system comes on the heels of a system that brought 1-2″ of rain last week, which could result in additional localized flooding on low lying areas, and along creeks and riverbeds.

On Wednesday, we get a brief break in the precipitation, as cooler, drier air funnels in. Temperatures will be about normal for this time of year, topping out in the low 40s.

By Thursday, the next system arrives. Temperatures will drop back down into the 30s, so we will get a bit of a wintry mix with this system. It will arrive in two waves, with the first wave passing through Thursday morning, then we’ll get a brief lull in precipitation during the day, and the next wave arrives Thursday evening and into Friday. The second wave will be the stronger of the two. Where exactly we’ll see snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain will all depend on where the temperature gradient lies, with heavier snow totals sticking to the north.

By Friday afternoon, high pressure build back in, and temperatures will top out right near freezing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

-McKenna