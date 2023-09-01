The weather will feel like September for another day, before summer heat returns this weekend. Skies will remain sunny, with a refreshing northeast breeze. Tonight will be comfortable for Football Friday Nite. Morning lows will dip into the upper 50s.

High pressure will shift east, promoting a warm southerly flow of increasingly humid air. Some places will touch 90 degrees on Sunday, as the humidity slowly rises.

The heat will continue well into next week, with highs in the low 90s and morning readings in the mid- to upper 60s. The next chance for rain will not come until Thursday, when a cold front arrives and takes the edge off the heat by the end of the week.

Forecast

Friday: Sunny, pleasant. High 82

Clear, cool. Low: 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 86

Sunday: Sunny. High 90 (67)

Labor Day: Sunny, hot. High 92 (68)

Tuesday: Heat continues, sticky. High 93 (68)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High 93 (69)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, few storms p.m. High 92 (68)