Warm day ahead of more showers and thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear. Low 70

Thursday: Hazy sunshine, sticky, few pop-up storms late. High 86

Tonight: Few showers & storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 71

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, late storms. High 86

Saturday: Showers, storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 82

Sunday: Partly cloudy, showers possible. High 85

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 87

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Thursday!

It’s going to be a warm day ahead of more showers and storms.

Early this morning, it might not be as hot, but it’s still on the warm and muggy side with lows around 70 degrees.

We’ll start off the day with sunshine, then watch clouds build in through the afternoon. A warm start, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help temperatures climb into the upper 80s, which is just a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Later this evening and overnight, our attention will shift to a front building in to the northwest. Ahead of this system, we’ll see a stronger southwest flow bring in more warm air and moisture. This will lead to some showers and thunderstorms and temperatures only falling down to around 70 degrees.

As this front approaches, rain showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures on Friday will be pretty seasonal and top off in the mid 80s, then only reach a high in the low 80s on Saturday.

Drier weather will move in behind the front by the end of the weekend and start of next week. We’ll still see a few afternoon pop-ups Sunday afternoon, then sunshine returns on Monday

Have a great day!

-Liz