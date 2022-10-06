QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, high 75

Tonight: Isolated shower, cloudy, low 48

Friday: Partly sunny, high 58

Saturday: Clearing, cool, high 57

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 63

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got one more warm day in the forecast before a strong cold front drops our temperatures going into the weekend. For Thursday, expect increasing cloud cover, a slight breeze, and temperatures topping out in the low to middle 70s. We will see a few peaks of sunshine, and I won’t completely rule out a light sprinkle across part of the area. Other than that Thursday remains mostly dry.

A strong cold front pushes through overnight and into Friday, which will bring the chance of an isolated shower or two, but nothing heavy. Friday morning, temperatures still start out in the mid to upper 40s, but by the afternoon, daytime highs only reach the mid to upper 50s. We will still hang on to plenty of cloud cover for Friday and it will be a bit breezy.

High pressure of Canadian origin builds in as we head into the weekend, which helps clear skies up, so we will see lots of sunshine Saturday, but highs remain in the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday, temperatures warm slightly into the lower 60s with sunshine. Expect morning lows both Saturday and Sunday to start in the middle 30s, bringing the chance for frost, especially in our northern counties.

Temperatures rebound a bit next week, working their way into the upper 60s by Monday.

-McKenna