QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Spotty showers early, patchy fog late, low 61

Tuesday: Patchy dense AM fog, spotty pm shower, high 77

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, showers late, high 80

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, rain likely, high 73

Friday: Sct’d showers, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

It has been a mild and moist day today with scattered showers and a few rumbles around the area. We will see a few more showers this evening mainly before midnight. Skies will clear a bit early tonight and with no wind and very high humidity, I expect that we will have patchy dense fog late tonight with lows near 60.

Tuesday expect fog to lift mid morning to mixed clouds and a stray shower in the afternoon. Temps should stay in the 70s due to morning fog, still upper 70s are well above normal. Wednesday temps will get to 80 with clouds increasing late, and a few late day pop-ups, better chances of rain and storms by Wednesday night.

Thursday rain will be likely again with highs in the lower 70s. We will see rain showers scattered around the area on Friday with highs in the middle 70s. This cut off low associated with the rainy end to the work week should move east-northeast by the weekend. This will give us increasing sunshine on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

We will have mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, and we will stay close to 80 early next week with increased clouds.

-Dave