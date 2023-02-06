QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, temps rise late, low 34

Tuesday: Sct’d showers, mild, breezy, high 54

Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers at night, high 48

Thursday: Rain showers, windy, quite warm, high 60

Friday: Showers late, still mild, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a seasonal day today with mainly cloudy skies, warmer air lurks just off to our west and southwest. We will see a very slight dip in temperatures this evening, followed by a warm-up after midnight that will push readings back up into the upper 30s by daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday expect some showers to move in ahead of a cold front. We will see the showers by mid-morning with the winds picking up during the day and becoming breezy with gusts up near 30mph in the afternoon. Temps will rise into the middle 50s with rain showers around before the first of many fronts pushes through.

We will see drier air moving in Tuesday late, with temps only falling to the lower to middle 30s for Wednesday morning. Wednesday we will be between two systems with partly sunny skies, temps will be nearly 10 degrees above normal in the upper 40s. Rain showers will move back in overnight Wednesday with a warm front.

Thursday will likely, be our windiest and warmest day of the week, as temps will surge to around 60 with rain showers moving in, especially in the first 12-15 hours of the day. As the rain moves east with the front, temps will start to fall late Thursday, but will only fall into the middle to lower 30s Thursday night, still well above normal.

Friday will be another day between systems, with temps surging into the upper 40s again, with rain returning by late Friday into Friday night. This time, this front will actually bring some colder air with it, and we could see those rain showers mixing to light snow showers by Saturday morning, with lows still not back near 30. The difference for Saturday is that temps will barely move, as highs will be in the lower to middle 30s with flurries early, and mostly cloudy skies.

Behind this front, we will start off seasonal on Sunday in the lower 20s, but with plenty of sunshine should push back up into the middle 40s during the day. Clouds will increase later in the day on Monday, but temps will remain well above normal in the upper 40s.

-Dave