QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance of showers, sprinkles, fog forming, low 44

Thursday: Rainy, breezy, few rumbles, high 53

Friday: Wet snow showers, high 36

Saturday: Clearing, cool, high 35

Sunday: Mixed clouds, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

After another mild day today with temps in the 50s, again, we will see a warm night tonight with temps falling into the middle 40s, so basically a degree or two from the evening temps. We will see showers moving east, and patchy mist/drizzle with fog thickening up overnight.

Expect patches of thick fog overnight with showers returning by daybreak on Thursday as temps push back up into the upper 40s by daybreak. We will see pockets of moderate to heavy rain moving in during the morning, with scattered rumbles of thunder as well. Highs will top in the lower 50s on Thursday.

Thursday night colder air will drop in fast, and this will bring a wind shift, in the evening. I expect that we will start to see wet snow showers moving into our northwest counties ahead of midnight. Temps will fall into the middle 30s by midnight and drop to the low/mid 30s by Friday morning.

Friday will have wet snow showers around that will generally amount to very light accumulations in grassy areas, but roads should remain wet as temps will stay above freezing in the middle 30s. Friday night skies will start to clear with lows in the lower 20s.

Saturday more sunshine will return, but temps will be cool in the middle 30s. We will have another cool morning on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. More clouds will return for early next week for Monday, with showers possible later in the day and highs in the upper 40s.

More on and off showers possible for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave