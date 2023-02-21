QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Mardi Gras: Partly sunny, breezy, high 52

Tonight: Increasing clouds, rain late, low 34

Wednesday: Rain showers, mild, high 62

Thursday: AM showers clearing, windy, high 71 (Record 72 set in 2017)

Friday: Clearing, cold, high 38

Saturday: Chance rain showers, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Fat Tuesday!

Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine alongside a strong westerly breeze. Temperatures will max out in the low to mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Overnight, clouds will start to build in. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild and only fall to the mid 30s. These clouds will be paired with the chance for rain showers after midnight as a warm front starts to lift into the area.

Rain will continue through the morning drive and be heavy at times due to a few thunderstorms. There will be a break in the showers by the afternoon as a southerly breeze kicks in and will boost temperatures into the lower 60s.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms will move in Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. The biggest concern with this system will be strong wind gusts.

A strong breeze will continue Thursday and reach gusts up to 50 mph.

Have a great day!

-Liz