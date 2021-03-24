Warm & breezy, heavy rain, storms with gusty winds on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 52

Thursday: Partly sunny morning, rain midday, storms later, high 69

Friday: Clearing, windy, cooler, high 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 69

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been the warmest day of the year (so far) today with highs in the middle 70s. Tonight skies will remain partly cloudy with lows dropping into the lower 50s. Winds will remain in the breezy range overnight tonight with winds at 7-17 mph with gusts to 27+ mph.

Thursday expect clouds to increase through the morning with temps quickly surging into the upper 60s with showers moving back into our area by midday. Some of the rain by early afternoon could be heavy as it will be breezy.

Thursday after the first round of rain we will see a break by mid afternoon to early evening. This will allow for some instability to build into our area, and could set the stage for a few stronger storms in the evening hours with heavier rain, windy conditions expected. Thursday night rain will be heavy at times, with gusty winds (even outside of thunderstorms).

In fact, from I-70 north, we do have high wind watches in effect starting Thursday night and into Friday morning. The rain will end before daybreak on Friday leaving behind more seasonal temps, and a windy morning that will slowly become less windy through the day. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday temps will start closer to normal near 40, and will climb to the upper 60s on Saturday with lots of sunshine ahead of a cold front. The front will push through Saturday night into Sunday early morning with rain showers. Behind the front, the 2nd part of the weekend looks nice again, with highs in the upper 50s with clearing.

Monday looks to be our coolest day of the extended forecast, but still nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies and temps back above normal on Tuesday in the lower 60s. We will climb to the mid 60s on Wednesday as our next cold front approaches with a chance of rain.

-Dave