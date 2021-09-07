Warm, breezy day ahead of a cooler midweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 85

Tonight: Increasing clouds ahead of showers late. Low 65

Tomorrow : Early morning showers with front, chance of thunder, sunny afternoon. High 78

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 76

Friday: Mainly sunny, mild. High 78

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

It’s going to be a warm, breezy day ahead of cooler temperatures and more sunshine for the second half of the workweek.

With high pressure to the southeast and a cold front to the northwest, it’s going to be a sunny, breezy day. As a southwest wind picks up to 10-15 mph, wind gusts could reach 20-30 mph. This warmer wind will pair with sunshine to quickly bring temperatures to the mid 80s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Late tonight into tomorrow morning, the cold front will sweep through Central Ohio. This will bring in rain showers and a few thunderstorms after midnight. The line of rain and storms is on track to line up with the I-71 corridor between 5-7 a.m. and then will slide southeast through the morning. Clouds and a few showers will linger through the morning, then clear from northwest to southeast through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be noticeable cooler and reach a high of 78 on Wednesday.

Much cooler weather is on the way for the end of the workweek. Both Thursday & Friday will start off in the mid 50s, then reach a high in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure will take charge for the end of the week and weekend. This means more sunshine and a gradual warming trend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz