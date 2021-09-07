Warm, breezy day ahead of a cooler midweek

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.  High 85
  • Tonight: Increasing clouds ahead of showers late. Low 65
  • Tomorrow : Early morning showers with front, chance of thunder, sunny afternoon.  High 78
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 76
  • Friday: Mainly sunny, mild. High 78
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

It’s going to be a warm, breezy day ahead of cooler temperatures and more sunshine for the second half of the workweek.

With high pressure to the southeast and a cold front to the northwest, it’s going to be a sunny, breezy day. As a southwest wind picks up to 10-15 mph, wind gusts could reach 20-30 mph. This warmer wind will pair with sunshine to quickly bring temperatures to the mid 80s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Late tonight into tomorrow morning, the cold front will sweep through Central Ohio. This will bring in rain showers and a few thunderstorms after midnight. The line of rain and storms is on track to line up with the I-71 corridor between 5-7 a.m. and then will slide southeast through the morning. Clouds and a few showers will linger through the morning, then clear from northwest to southeast through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be noticeable cooler and reach a high of 78 on Wednesday.

Much cooler weather is on the way for the end of the workweek. Both Thursday & Friday will start off in the mid 50s, then reach a high in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure will take charge for the end of the week and weekend. This means more sunshine and a gradual warming trend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Two injured after boating accident on Norris Lake

NBC4 Midday Weather September 7, 2021

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Sept. 7, 2021

FULL NEW CONFERENCE: OSU discusses procedures, policies for upcoming football season

Local 2020 Olympians back from Tokyo and back to training

Matt Barnes is heading back to the Olympics for Beijing 2022 Winter games

More Local News