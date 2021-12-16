QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Warm, cloudy & breezy ahead of rain showers, low 50-55

Today: Rain and breezy, high 62

Tonight: Rain ending, some clearing, low 34

Friday: Clouds increase, rain returns later, high 46

Saturday: Morning rain likely, temps falling later, high 47

Sunday: Clearing, brisk, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Thursday!

It’s a warm and breezy start to the day ahead of rain showers and an much cooler end to the workweek.

As a cold front moves toward the area today, wind speeds out of the south will pick up to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Because of these strong, potentially damaging gusts, wind advisories will remain in effect for Crawford, Morrow & Marion counties until 6 p.m. Along with stronger wind speeds, the chance for rain showers will be moving in. Rain showers will start to become widespread by the end of the morning drive, then pick up this afternoon.

Tonight, the cold front will continue to slide south and east out of the area. This will put an end to showers and the strong wind. As clouds clear out, temperatures will fall to the low to mid 30s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, another area of low pressure will build in to the south. Clouds will increase through the day as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. Rain showers will build in from south to north through the afternoon and evening.

Rain sticks around the forecast for the start of the weekend, before clearing out Saturday night. High pressure then takes charge Sunday into the start of the workweek. This will bring back sunshine and more seasonally chilly temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz