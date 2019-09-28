Warm and wet start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, isolated t-storm, high 87

Tonight: Chance for showers, them mostly cloudy, low 66

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 86

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, high 90

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, record warm, high 91

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, record heat, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a wet and warm start to the weekend. Ahead of a cold front, many of us

are waking up to showers and thunderstorms. While the whole day will not be a washout, it’ll be a good ideas to keep the umbrella on hand.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid 70s, which is more than 20 degrees above normal and hotter than our normal highs for this time of year. Despite showers and storms being triggered by a cold front, temperatures will continue to climb to the mid to upper 80s, which is about 15 degrees above normal, and within 5 degrees of a record.

As a cold front moves into the area this evening, we’ll continue to see the

chance for showers and storms. This chance will wrap up as we lose heat from the day this evening, and we’ll stay cloudy tonight. Because of the clouds, it’ll be another warm night with lows only dropping to the mid 60.

After a warm and cloudy start to the day, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy

sky on Sunday. Temperatures will again be 10-15 degrees above normal and high the mid 80s.

Warmer, more summer like weather continues for the workweek. As high

pressure builds in, we’ll see a mostly sunny sky, morning lows near 70 degrees and highs near 90 for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be in the running for new record highs these days, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a cold front will move through. This will bring not only the chance for some showers to start off Thursday, but a big drop in temperatures. Highs as we end the week will be much more seasonal and only top off in the 70s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz