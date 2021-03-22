Warm and sunny start to the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm. High 68

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 66

Wednesday: Scattered showers, thunder possible. High 67 (54)

Thursday: Showers likely, warm. High 65 (49)

Friday: Early AM showers, breezy. High 57 (46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

More sunshine and warm weather are in the forecast for the start of the workweek, but the next round of rain is not far behind.

As high pressure moves off to the east, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Some clouds will stream in later this afternoon alongside a southerly wind. The combination of the warmer breeze and sunshine will help temperatures climb to the upper 60s, which is about 15 degrees above normal.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. The clouds and southeast wind will help to keep temperatures mild and only fall down to the 40s.

Tomorrow, clouds will start to build ahead of a storm system in the plains. The breeze will pick up as well out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and help to boost temperatures back up to the mid 60s.

This system will push rain showers into Central Ohio late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Despite soggy conditions, temperatures will still be warm and reacah the mid to upper 60s.

Another round of rain moves in with a cold front on Thursday and will bring the chance for thunderstorms. Behind the front, showers will start to clear out on Friday and will be followed by more seasonal temperatures.

Have a grat day!

-Liz