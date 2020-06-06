Warm and sunny start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 85

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 59

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 79

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, high 91

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’ll have a nice, sunny weekend ahead of a hot and steamy start to the workweek.

With a cold front continuing to slide to the southeast, we’re making room for high pressure which will keep clearing out the clouds. The only side effect we’ll see from the front is a northwest breeze. But, this won’t slow down temperatures much. Highs will be similar to Friday and climb to the mid 80s, which is about 5 degrees above normal.

Sunday, we’ll be dry and cooler as high pressure moves closer and clears out the clouds. Temperatures will he seasonal, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Even with high pressure moving out for the start of the week, we’ll be mostly sunny on Monday. The sunshine plus a southerly shift in wind as high pressure moves East will help temperature to jump back to the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week. Even though we’ll see more clouds, it’ll be a humid day with temperatures jumping to the low to mid 90s. This will set us up to fall just shy of a daily record. The current record for June 9 is 95 degrees, set in 1999.

The increase in moisture will be due to the tropical remnants of Cristobal building in from the south Tuesday night into Wednesday. This paired with a cold front will bring in a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night. Clouds & rain will help to cool temperatures on Wednesday some, with highs in the mid 80s.

By the end of the week, we’ll welcome back sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz