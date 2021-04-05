Warm and sunny start to the weekend ahead of next chance for showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, warm afternoon. High 73

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm, slight chance of PM showers. High 76

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, chance of showers. High 78 (56)

Thursday: Showers, breezy, chance of storms. High 74 (57)

Friday: Scattered showers, partly sunny. High 70 (53)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

It’s a warm, sunny start to the week ahead of some spring showers and the chance for thunderstorms.

With an area of high pressure to the south, we’ll continue to see a mostly clear sky and a south to southwest breeze pick up through the afternoon. The combination of these things will help temperatures climb to the low to mid 70s, which is 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year. As a warm front and weak disturbance aloft moves in, it will bring more moisture into Central Ohio. Most of the moisture will just show up as increasing midlevel clouds, but a few isolated showers could make it down to the surface.

Overnight, lingering moisture will result in a partly cloudy sky, and the breeze will stay out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be very mild for this time of year, and only fall down to 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Tuesday, we will be wedged between a warm front shifting to the north and a closed low moving east, out of the Rockies. As a result, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky as southwest flow picks up to 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be even warmer than today, and climb to the mid 70s.

Even warmer temperatures are in storm Wednesday. We’ll top off in the upper 70s, which is 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Rain showers return to the forecast Wednesday night, and will hang around through the end of the workweek. Thunderstorms will mix in with afternoon showers on Thursday, and despite the rain it will be another warm day with highs in the mid 70s.

Drier air will start to move in Friday into the weekend, but we will still see showers in the forecast alongside cooler, more seasonal temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz