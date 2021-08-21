Warm and sunny start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Patchy fog, low 66

Today: Mostly sunny, high 88

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 69

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered pm storms, high 88

Monday: Few clouds, high 90

Tuesday: Isolated PM Pop-ups, high 90

Wednesday: Warm, muggy, chance for p.m. showers & thunderstorms, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a warm, sunny start to the weekend.

Early this morning, muggy conditions and little wind aiding in areas of dense fog. If you’ll be out early this morning and encounter low visibility due to fog, remember that it is a good idea to slow down and use low beam lights, not brights.

Fog will quickly burn off after sunrise and give way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures this afternoon will quickly jump to the upper 80s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year, but feel more like the low 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky and hold onto the warm conditions as we only fall down to the upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll warm up to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. We’ll start off sunny, then clouds will build in during the afternoon ahead of late afternoon and evening rain showers and thunderstorms.

The warm, sunny conditions will be back in the forecast for the start of the workweek. Monday, we’ll stay about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year with an early morning low around 70 and high around 90.

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will increase by the middle of the week ahead of a cold front. Thunderstorms will become more widely scattered late Wednesday in Thursday as the front moves through.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz