QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm sunshine, high 75

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 48

Monday: Few clouds, high 76

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, high 75

Wednesday: Rain showers, cooler, high 63

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More warm and sunny weather is on the way for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek.

With high pressure to the south, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and a southerly breeze. This is giving us a mild start to the morning followed by highs reaching the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year and very similar to yesterday.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. This will be paired with a light southerly breeze as lows fall to the upper 40s.

High pressure stays in charge on Monday and just like today will lead to plenty of sunshine and highs back in the mid 70s.

Clouds will build in on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will keep temperatures on the warm side first thing in the morning, with a low in the mid 50s. Then, despite afternoon clouds, a southerly breeze will aid in bringing temperatures back into the mid 70s.

As a cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday, it will bring in the chance for rain showers, followed by a cooler northwest shift in wind. Temperatures will be cooler, and only reach the low to mid 60s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

By the end of the week, high pressure moves back in and will help to clear out the clouds. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz