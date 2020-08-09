Warm and sunny ahead of our next chance for storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, more humid high 89

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 68

Monday: Increasing clouds, storms late, high 91

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storms, high 88

Wednesday: Chance for afternoon showers & storms, high 86

Thursday: Partly sunny, afternoon pop-ups, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

As high pressure moves out of the area, we’ll see more heat and humidity ahead of showers & storms.

We’re waking up to the influence of high pressure clearing out clouds and keeping around a light breeze.

As high pressure slides out of the area, we’ll see a little more of a breeze pick up out of the southwest. This shift in wind means that we will not only see an increase in temperature, but our dew point and humidity levels as well. With dew point temperatures climbing to the mid 60s, the heat will not be oppressive, but as highs climb to 90 degrees, our heat index will be a couple of degrees higher.

Tonight we’ll stay dry be see a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be a little warmer and only bottom out in the upper 60s.

We’ll start off the workweek with a few passing clouds and muggier conditions. As highs climb to the lower 90s, our heat index will top off about 5 degrees warmer than the actual temperature. Along with the heat, we’ll see a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon ahead of a cold front.

The front will move through Tuesday into Tuesday night, providing another opportunity for rain and storms. Despite the chance for showers, temperatures again reach around 90 degrees, but feel more like the mid 90s.

This front will then stall out to our southeast, keeping around a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall slightly by the end of the week, but just to the mid 80s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz