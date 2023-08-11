QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, high 85

Tomorrow: Spotty showers, low 69

Saturday: Sct’d storms, muggy, high 85

Sunday: Clearing, nicer, high 86

Monday: Showers & storms, high 80

Tuesday: Clearing, cooler, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Today will be a fairly nice day! We’ll see highs in the middle 80s, with a bit of a sticky feel to the air. Outside of a very isolated shower chance, we will remain mostly dry during the daytime, with partly cloudy skies. Then as we get toward sunset and beyond, we will start to introduce a few spotty showers.

Expect a few early morning showers, and then scattered storms arriving in several waves throughout Saturday. It does look like we will see a few storms during the mid-morning timeframe, with scattered storms then lingering into the afternoon and evening. This is the timeframe we’ll be watching closely for a few stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center does have much of our region under a 2-out-of-5 risk for a couple strong to severe storms.

Primary threats for us would be strong winds, and also hail associated with a few of those storms.

Showers clear up overnight into very early Sunday morning, then we’ll see more sunshine Sunday, with highs in the middle 80s, and a slightly less muggy feel to the air.

Our next best shot for some heavier showers and thunderstorms is Monday, as we introduce showers off and on throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s, with breezy and muggy conditions.

We start to clear up going into the middle of the workweek, and humidity drops, too.

-McKenna