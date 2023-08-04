A light southerly flow brought an increase in both the temperature and humidity. Afternoon temperatures will average in the mid- to upper 80s, with partly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front dropping south this evening will trigger a scattered line of showers and storms, before moving south after sunset. Morning temperatures will fall into the mid-60s, as slightly drier air reaches Ohio.

High pressure will drift across the region Saturday, keeping the weather dry early in the day for the start of Pelotonia. A disturbance will ride a boundary southwest of Ohio later in the afternoon, and a few showers could sneak in from the west toward evening. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

Clouds will increase Saturday night ahead of a warm front, with more widespread showers and storms and increasing moisture.

Sunday will start off cloudy, with scattered showers diminishing. Daytime heating may yield some additional late-day storms. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s.

The next system moving through the Great Lakes Sunday and Monday will trigger showers and storms. Behind a cold front, pleasant weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast

Friday: Mix clouds and sun. High 88

Tonight: Evening storm, partly cloudy. Low 65

Saturday: Partly sunny, late shower in spots. High 86

Sunday: Partly sunny, sticky, storms later. High 87 (67)

Monday: Scattered showers, storms. High 83 (70)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High 82 (63)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 84 (62)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 84 (67)