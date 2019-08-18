Warm and muggy end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST :

Sunday: Hot and humid, isolated storm. High 91

Tonight: Few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 72

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High 91

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms develop. High 90

Wednesday: Few showers, storms, humid. High 88

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s already a warm and muggy start to the day with early morning lows in the 70s.

Today, we’ll see not only a quick rise in temperature, but humidity will be on the rise as well. This will help a high in the lower 90s feel more like the mid to upper 90s. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out today, but most of the activity will stay up to the north.

Overnight, we’ll continue to stay steamy as lows only fall to the 70s. We’ll also see the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this evening.

This will set us up for a warm start to the workweek. Temperatures on Monday will again warm up to the lower 90s. We’ll see an increasing chance for showers and storms, mostly bubbling up in the afternoon.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be steamy as well with a high around 90 degrees.

After a cold front moves through late Wednesday, the chance for rain will follow. In it’s place, we’ll see a comfortable end to the week with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz