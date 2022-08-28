QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low 64

Today: Warm, muggy, high 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 71

Monday: Rain & storms, high 89

Tuesday: Showers & storms, high 84

Wednesday: Clouds clearing, cooler, high 82

Thursday: Mostly cunny & cooler, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More sunshine is on the way today ahead of a wet start to the workweek.

A much more summerlike pattern returns today with higher heat and humidity. Early this morning, there are a few patchy areas of fog alongside seasonal lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunshine will return in full force this afternoon and help gighs will quickly climb to around 90 degrees. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s, which means it will be more humid and temperatures will feel about 5 degrees warmer.

As we head toward the start of the workweek, another system will move in from the northwest. This will bring back the chance for rain and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Behind the front, sunshine and cooler temperatures will return Wednesday through Friday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz