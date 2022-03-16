QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 70

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 46

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then PM rain showers, high 65

Saturday: Sct’d rain showers, high 54

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

If you liked yesterday’s temperatures, today is even better. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, and daytime highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region, with very calm wind speeds.

As we head into Thursday, which is also St. Patrick’s Day, a few more clouds build in, but we will still see sunshine under partly cloudy skies tomorrow, and temperatures will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds remain calm Thursday, so if you’re headed out to celebrate the holiday, it will be a nice day to be outside!

By Friday, the weather pattern changes up a bit. Friday’s daytime highs will be in the low to mid 60s, and we’ll be mostly cloudy during the earlier parts of the day. But by Friday afternoon, we’ll be tracking rain showers. Lighter showers pick up Friday afternoon, around the timing of the evening commute, then those showers continue overnight into Saturday. I do think we’ll be dodging some light scattered showers into Saturday afternoon.

Daytime highs on Saturday will only reach the low to mid 50s, which is normal for this time of year, but then by Sunday, high temperatures rebound back into the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies, providing a mild end to the weekend.

-McKenna