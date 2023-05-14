QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, high 75

Tonight: Stray shower, low 47

Monday: Partly sunny, high 73

Tuesday: Isolated showers, high 75

Wednesday: Sunshine returns, high 71

Thursday: Sunny sky, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning and happy Mother’s Day!

Skies are trying to dry out across Central Ohio. Some stray sprinkles are moving through that will likely fizzle out by the afternoon. The rest of Mother’s Day will stay on the mostly cloudy side. Despite that, temperatures will still climb to the mid 70s. Some stray showers return Sunday night, but drier weather is on the way.

More sunshine pushes in for the start of the work week. Monday gets a good mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will be a tad cooler and only reach the lower 70s. The dry stretch doesn’t last for long as isolated showers return on Tuesday.

Yet another sunny stretch, and a much longer one, finds its way to Central Ohio. By Wednesday, we’re looking at mostly clear skies with a few clouds. Thursday is a repeat of the same setup. Temperatures will start to climb to the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.

An incoming front brings scattered chances for showers for the end of the week. Thankfully, most of that rain tries to wrap up as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be a little bit cooler for Saturday as we dip to the upper 60s.

-Joe