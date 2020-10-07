Warm and breezy today ahead of a chance for showers this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, warm and breezy. High 78

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 46

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High 68

Friday: Mostly sunny. 46/76

Saturday: Increasing clouds, chance of shower late. 56/77

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. 57/70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

It’s going to be a breezy and warmer day ahead of a slight dip in temperatures for the end of the week and chance for showers by the weekend.

As a dry cold front slides through the area, we’ll see a breeze pick up out of the south at around 30 mph. This plus plenty of sunshine will help temperatures jump to the upper 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Behind the front, winds will shift out of the north. This will help funnel in a cool northerly breeze as temperatures fall back down to the mid 40s tonight.

High pressure takes over again for the end of the week. We’ll be sunny and seasonal on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees on Thursday, then climb back to the mid 70s again on Friday.

By the weekend, our attention will shift to remnants of Hurricane Delta.

After making landfall in the Gulf Coast, leftover moisture from Delta will start to track up toward the Ohio Valley. Our first signs of Delta will show up Friday night in the form of increasing clouds.

By Saturday, rain will start moving into the tristate area, and give us a chance for some showers late. The chance for rain continues on Sunday as moisture from Delta tracks up into the Mid Atlantic.

We’ll have more updates on Delta and update its track the next few days. So, stay tuned to NBC4i.com/weather for the latest.

Have a great day!

-Liz