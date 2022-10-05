QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear, seasonal, low 48

Thursday: Clouds increase, warm, high 76

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, cool, high 58

Saturday: Frosty start, sunny, high 58

Sunday: Cold start, sunny, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day, an ideal day after a cool start near 40. We will see mostly clear skies and little to no wind tonight. A few more clouds will return late, with lows only in the middle to upper 40s, pretty close to normal.

Thursday, clouds will increase a bit during the morning, and be broken during the day. A southwest breeze will pick up with temps in the middle to upper 70s for highs, ahead of the cold front that will roll through overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

There may be a few isolated showers along this boundary, with the best chances north of town. Temps will not start that cold on Friday, in fact fairly seasonal in the upper 40s. However, with the cold airmass diving south, temps will struggle to the upper 50s on Friday with a northerly breeze.

This will set us up for chilly temps for Football Friday Nite week 8. Expect a mix of clouds to start the game with some clearing expected during the games with temps starting in the middle 50s early in the game, and dropping into the upper 40s during the games. Wind chills will fall into the lower to middle 40s during the games as well.

The weekend will start frosty on Saturday with mostly sunny skies expected and highs in the upper 50s. We will see our temps start in the lower to middle 30s on Sunday morning with sunny skies, and climb to the middle 60s.

Early next week we will see temps going back to normal and above. Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday with mostly sunny skies, and in the lower 70s on Tuesday with a few more clouds. I expect clouds to increase on Wednesday with a few showers possible late, still mild though in the lower 70s.

-Dave