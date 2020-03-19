Very wet night & morning ahead, followed by sharp drop in temps

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 12pm FRIDAY

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & storms, some heavy rain/gusty winds, low 63

Friday: Rain & morning storms, turning windy, cooler, high 68 (falling)

Saturday: Clearing, colder, high 41

Sunday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 49

Monday: AM Cold rain/flurries, mixed clouds, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

We are watching as round 2 of the heavy rain is moving into our area this evening. Right now it is just rain showers some heavy, but storms will be starting to mix in as we head through the evening and overnight hours tonight.

I expect that we could see some stronger storms mainly to our west, but a few of them could be into our area before midnight tonight with some stronger winds possible and being the biggest severe threat. In addition, heavy rainfall with be another threat through midday Friday.

Temps will continue to rise into the 60s this evening, and stay there overnight with near record warm temps overnight. We will see a break for a bit overnight, and then additional showers and storms moving in toward daybreak on Friday with temps quite warm.

Some of these morning storms could still produce some frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The actual front will move through our area by early afternoon mainly ending the rain chances, and allowing a strong northwest wind to push in behind it.

Temps will fall back to near 50 by sunset on Friday. Friday night we will see some clearing with lows dropping back into the lower 20s. Saturday will see clearing skies, a light north wind and a colder day with highs in the lower 40s.

We will see more sunshine early on Sunday with clouds late in the day on Sunday and highs near 40. Sunday late night into the morning on Monday with some light cold rain showers and wet snowflakes to start, but then some clearing later and highs in the lower 50s.

Rain showers will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with warming temps into the middle 50s on Tuesday, upper 50s on Wednesday, and lower to middle 60s on Thursday.

-Dave