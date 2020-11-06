Very warm weekend with record warm temps to come

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 42

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 71

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Tuesday: Sunshine early, rain by night, record warm, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

Temps will remain mild ahead of midnight with temps falling to 50 by midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 40s with little to no wind and clear skies. Saturday will be another beautiful day with temps in the mid 60s by lunch, with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be even warmer with temps pushing into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Monday will be even warmer with temps about a degree off the all time record for the date in the middle 70s.

The record on Tuesday is currently only in the lower 70s, but we are going to see those numbers in the middle 70s shattering the old record. We will see rain returning late Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. Those showers will continue into Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s.

Behind the front we will see temps falling back closer to normal in the lower 60s for Thursday and Friday. The normal highs by this time next week are only in the middle 50s, so we still remain warmer for that time period.

-Dave