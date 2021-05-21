Very warm weekend ahead, rain chances and storms return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 63

Saturday: Mixed clouds, more clouds later, high 86

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storms mainly northeast, high 86

Monday: Isolated afternoon pop-ups, high 85

Tuesday: Stray storm, best chances east, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day once again, with plenty of sunshine, and some of the warmest readings of the year again. We will see a great evening with little to no wind and plenty of warmth. Expect partly cloudy skies to mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday will start with some clouds, warm quickly and more clouds will increase in our area with highs a degree or two cooler in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday the high continues to slide away from the area, and we will see a few showers and storms or two to start to pop in our northeast counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle to upper 80s again.

Monday expect mixed clouds with a few chances of showers and storms with highs back into the middle 80s. We will see the rain chances pushed mainly in our far east with a warm boundary lifting across our area on Tuesday. This could give us our best shot at 90 so far this year. I think we will fall just short in the city, just short by a degree.

Wednesday the cold front arrives, and brings our best chance of rain and storms to our area. We will see temps still in the lower 80s on Wednesday, and will not have a big drop in readings on Thursday as the front pushes south. If I had to circle a day in the extended to keep an eye on, it will be Wednesday for some stronger spring-like storms.

Skies will remain mixed on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. The frontal boundary will start to kick north on Friday and will keep temps in the upper 70s with a chance of showers. Memorial Day weekend looks to have another frontal boundary approaching. We will watch that into next week.

-Dave