QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 50

Tuesday: Few pop-ups, warmer, high 75

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, sct’d rain/storms, some strong, high 79

Thursday: Showers end before sunrise, slow clearing, high 56

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a warmer day today with mostly cloudy skies with clearing this afternoon. The bulk of the rain showers had remained in the south, and a line of storms with the warm front is to the north. We will see skies turning partly cloudy overnight, with lows near 50, about a dozen above normal.

Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated pop-up showers, maybe a rumble of thunder or two during the afternoon on Tuesday. Temps will be well above normal with highs in the middle 70s. Tuesday night we will see mixed clouds, and very warm temps in the middle 60s.

Wednesday we will have the winds starting to pick up, with temps soaring into the upper 70s with some of us getting near 80. Rain and storms will pop-up ahead of the cold front, with some of the storms being strong to severe with gusty winds being the main threat. This threat will wane as the cold front passes Wednesday night.

Showers will end during the overnight hours into early Thursday morning forecast. High temps will occur around midnight in the low to mid 60s, but will fall to the middle 40s to start on Thursday. Thursday expect clearing skies with daytime highs in the middle 50s. Friday should be a beautiful day with cool start. Highs will be close to 60 with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is looking great, with sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the middle 60s. Easter Sunday should be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase for next Monday with showers late with our next weak cold front, and highs in the upper 60s.

-Dave