Very warm weather heading into October

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance of showers with front, low 61

Thursday: Clouds early, clearing skies, slightly cooler, high 76

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool start, high 82

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, high 84

Sunday: Mixed clouds, warm, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We are watching as a weak cold front that is sliding in towards our area this evening. This will bring us our best chance of rain for the rest of the work week. Lows will only fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday will start with rain showers exiting to the southeast and we will see clearing skies from the northwest to the southeast. Temps will be a bit cooler, but still above normal for this time of the year with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday will start off cooler again with lows in the 40s to lower 50s with clear skies. We will see lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. Temps will remain warm for Football Friday Nite. Readings will be in the upper 70s at kickoff and should remain in the 70s during the games.

For Saturday I do expect that we will have more clouds with a weak front sagging into our area, and this will give us a slight chance of showers, but temps will remain in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday will have that front lifting northward and this will push temps back up into the middle 80s. We will see even warmer temps into Monday with highs in the upper 80s to close the month of September.

On Tuesday to open the month of October, we will have temps near 90 for the high would would be a record for the date. We will see temps again near record on Wednesday in the upper 80s.

-Dave